Millennium Management LLC Sells 275,333 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 87.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 275,333 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Copa worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CPA. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Copa by 1,244.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,022,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,608,000 after buying an additional 946,427 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Copa by 25.9% during the first quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,925,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,130,000 after purchasing an additional 808,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Copa during the first quarter worth about $48,186,000. Greenvale Capital LLP bought a new stake in Copa during the first quarter worth about $30,700,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Copa during the first quarter worth about $23,197,000. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CPA opened at $76.78 on Wednesday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1 year low of $46.67 and a 1 year high of $94.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.17.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.73. Copa had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 54.26%. The firm had revenue of $304.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.70) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1993.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. HSBC lowered Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Copa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.56.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

