Millennium Management LLC Sells 290,589 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) by 65.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290,589 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Carnival Co. & worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CUK. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 11.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 586,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,154,000 after buying an additional 60,225 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 10,070 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at $1,764,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 15.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 435,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,754,000 after acquiring an additional 58,952 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 947.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. 6.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CUK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Olaf Thamm sold 16,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $329,323.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,012 shares of company stock worth $927,222. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CUK opened at $21.66 on Wednesday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $27.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.60.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

