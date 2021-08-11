Millennium Management LLC Sells 50,396 Shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50,396 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.46% of SP Plus worth $3,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 8.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in SP Plus during the first quarter worth $58,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SP Plus by 8.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SP Plus by 38.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SP. TheStreet raised SP Plus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of SP stock opened at $30.76 on Wednesday. SP Plus Co. has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.41. The company has a market capitalization of $714.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.68.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.25. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.93 million. On average, equities analysts expect that SP Plus Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

