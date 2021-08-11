Millennium Management LLC Sells 570,560 Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 81.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570,560 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Avaya worth $3,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avaya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,120,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Avaya by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 24,764 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avaya by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 81,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 18,305 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avaya during the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avaya by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 578,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,070,000 after purchasing an additional 34,234 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avaya currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.27.

Avaya stock opened at $21.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.24 and a beta of 1.64. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.27 and a 12 month high of $34.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.85.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.72 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 100.08% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

