Millennium Management LLC Sells 77,714 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 77,714 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.08% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Botty Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 9,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PHYS opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.37. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $13.23 and a 1-year high of $15.97.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

