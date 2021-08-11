Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 226,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.89% of Lava Therapeutics B.V. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LVTX. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. 35.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LVTX opened at $5.64 on Wednesday. Lava Therapeutics B.V. has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $17.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.62.

Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($12.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($12.01). The business had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lava Therapeutics B.V. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

LVTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

About Lava Therapeutics B.V.

Lava Therapeutics B.V., a biotechnology company, engages in developing a portfolio of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers (gamma-delta bsTCEs) for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies based on its platform. Its lead product candidate, LAVA-051, is advancing toward a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of CD1d-expressing hematologic cancers, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia, multiple myeloma, and acute myeloid leukemia.

