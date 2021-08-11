Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in OCA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OCAXU)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OCA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OCAXU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 329,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,293,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OCAXU. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in OCA Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $5,994,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in OCA Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $5,764,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in OCA Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,897,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OCA Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,546,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in OCA Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,913,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCAXU opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.13. OCA Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $10.60.

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

