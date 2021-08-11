Millennium Management LLC Trims Holdings in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) by 62.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335,196 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.69% of Duluth worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Duluth during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Duluth during the first quarter worth about $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Duluth by 36.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Duluth during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Duluth by 5.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Duluth news, Director Stephen L. Schlecht sold 8,100 shares of Duluth stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $145,638.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,131,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,205,718.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of DLTH stock opened at $15.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.34. Duluth Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $20.78. The company has a market capitalization of $469.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.80.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. Duluth had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $133.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.87 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duluth Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

