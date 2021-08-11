Millennium Management LLC Trims Stake in Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,035 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.12% of Beam Global worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Beam Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Beam Global by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Beam Global by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Beam Global alerts:

BEEM stock opened at $33.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $221.91 million and a PE ratio of -40.96. Beam Global has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $75.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.09.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 million. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 88.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that Beam Global will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BEEM. Roth Capital cut their price target on Beam Global from $65.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Beam Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Maxim Group cut their price target on Beam Global from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beam Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Beam Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.40.

In other news, Director Peter Warner Davidson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,834.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $51,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,500 shares of company stock worth $702,925 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.