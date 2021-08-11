Millennium Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,981 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 29,231 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westwood Global Investments LLC raised its holdings in América Móvil by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 17,221,524 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $233,868,000 after buying an additional 467,052 shares during the period. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd increased its stake in América Móvil by 4.1% during the first quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 9,773,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $132,730,000 after purchasing an additional 382,555 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in América Móvil by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,479,105 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $74,405,000 after purchasing an additional 509,676 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in América Móvil by 3.3% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,377,251 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,863,000 after purchasing an additional 106,978 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in América Móvil by 11.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,767,404 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,976,000 after purchasing an additional 283,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of América Móvil stock opened at $16.65 on Wednesday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $11.59 and a one year high of $17.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.73.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. América Móvil had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 9.99%. On average, analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This is an increase from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. América Móvil’s payout ratio is currently 65.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Telmex, Brazil, Southern Cone, Colombia, Andean, Central America, United States, Caribbean, and Europe.

