Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,665 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Millicom International Cellular were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 25.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 5.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 9.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the first quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the first quarter valued at $209,000. 5.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TIGO opened at $38.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.74 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.99. Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a 1 year low of $27.15 and a 1 year high of $46.18.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($1.41). Millicom International Cellular had a negative return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 3.85%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TIGO. Morgan Stanley lowered Millicom International Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

