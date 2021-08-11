Minter Network (BIP) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $13,076.00

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. Minter Network has a total market cap of $14.28 million and approximately $13,076.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minter Network coin can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Minter Network has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Minter Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00047108 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.06 or 0.00152466 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00036961 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.03 or 0.00156697 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,827.51 or 1.00479073 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003040 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,566,453,340 coins and its circulating supply is 4,361,243,773 coins. The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Minter Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minter Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.