MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Trading 16.8% Higher This Week

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 11th. In the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 16.8% higher against the dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $516,946.88 and $115.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,462.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,253.00 or 0.07001292 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $623.14 or 0.01341147 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.44 or 0.00375432 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.70 or 0.00134953 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $274.52 or 0.00590840 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.31 or 0.00345023 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006421 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.07 or 0.00303615 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

