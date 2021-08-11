Mirrored Microsoft (mMSFT) Market Cap Hits $28.53 Million

Mirrored Microsoft (CURRENCY:mMSFT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One Mirrored Microsoft coin can currently be bought for approximately $291.15 or 0.00637052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Microsoft has a market capitalization of $28.53 million and $63,408.00 worth of Mirrored Microsoft was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Microsoft has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00046738 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.55 or 0.00147801 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.68 or 0.00156849 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,619.04 or 0.99817781 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.87 or 0.00861820 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mirrored Microsoft

Mirrored Microsoft’s total supply is 97,991 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Microsoft is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Microsoft’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Microsoft is mirror.finance

Mirrored Microsoft Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Microsoft directly using US dollars.

