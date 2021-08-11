Mister Car Wash (MCW) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect Mister Car Wash to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE MCW opened at $20.26 on Wednesday. Mister Car Wash has a 52 week low of $18.49 and a 52 week high of $24.49.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCW. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.63.

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

