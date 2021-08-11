MMEX Resources (OTCMKTS:MMEX) Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX) were up 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 0.88 and last traded at 0.86. Approximately 46,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 72,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.83.

The company has a 50 day moving average of 2.94.

About MMEX Resources (OTCMKTS:MMEX)

MMEX Resources Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the exploration, extraction, refining, and distribution of oil, gas, petroleum products, and electric power. It focuses on the acquisition, development, and financing of oil, gas, refining and electric power projects in Texas, Peru, and other countries in Latin America.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for MMEX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MMEX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.