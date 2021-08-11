ModiHost Hits Market Capitalization of $163,141.64 (AIM)

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One ModiHost coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ModiHost has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar. ModiHost has a total market capitalization of $163,141.64 and $30,320.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ModiHost alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00057280 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00015773 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.67 or 0.00885942 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.89 or 0.00111410 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00043637 BTC.

ModiHost Profile

AIM is a coin. Its launch date was May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal . ModiHost’s official message board is medium.com/@ModiHost . ModiHost’s official website is modihost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

ModiHost Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ModiHost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ModiHost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ModiHost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ModiHost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ModiHost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.