Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 968,698 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 218,010 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.88% of Modine Manufacturing worth $14,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 6.2% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 43,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 505,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 180,321 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 441.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 98,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 80,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

MOD stock opened at $14.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.45. The company has a market cap of $744.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.71, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.77. Modine Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 20.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MOD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

In other news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $31,251.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

