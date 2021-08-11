Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Shares Purchased by Roubaix Capital LLC

Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 358,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,886 shares during the quarter. Modine Manufacturing accounts for 3.7% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Roubaix Capital LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Modine Manufacturing worth $5,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $89,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MOD traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.59. 6,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,049. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.45. Modine Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $753.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.77.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 20.00%. Analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MOD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 1,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $31,251.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

