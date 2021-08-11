ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.19 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) – Analysts at Barrington Research lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ModivCare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 9th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.19 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.28. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock.

Get ModivCare alerts:

MODV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of MODV opened at $179.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.18. ModivCare has a 12 month low of $84.32 and a 12 month high of $184.71.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $474.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.95 million. ModivCare had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.