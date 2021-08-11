Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MONRF. began coverage on shares of Moncler in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Moncler in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Moncler to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

MONRF stock opened at $72.44 on Wednesday. Moncler has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $72.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.29.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

