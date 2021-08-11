Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.00.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MONRF. began coverage on shares of Moncler in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Moncler in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Moncler to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th.
MONRF stock opened at $72.44 on Wednesday. Moncler has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $72.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.29.
About Moncler
Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.
