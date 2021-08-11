Mondi (MONDY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Mondi (OTCMKTS: MONDY) in the last few weeks:

8/10/2021 – Mondi had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/10/2021 – Mondi was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products. Its products include containerboards, sack kraft papers, speciality kraft papers, corrugated packaging products, industrial bags, extrusion coatings, films and hygiene components, release liners, office and printing papers and graphic printing papers as well as pre-made bags and pouches, printed laminates and high-barrier films. The company operates primarily in central Europe, Russia, North America and South Africa. Mondi plc is based in Addlestone, the United Kingdom. “

8/9/2021 – Mondi had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

8/6/2021 – Mondi had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MONDY opened at $56.27 on Wednesday. Mondi plc has a 52 week low of $37.27 and a 52 week high of $59.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.12.

Mondi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging and paper products. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment comprises the operations of containerboard and corrugated solutions.

