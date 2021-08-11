Monero Classic (XMC) Market Capitalization Tops $7.25 Million

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 11th. Over the last week, Monero Classic has traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000822 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero Classic has a market cap of $7.25 million and $26,442.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $275.63 or 0.00599334 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001836 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000171 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 57.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

