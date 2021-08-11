Montes Archimedes Acquisition (NASDAQ:MAAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 48,767 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 301,209 shares.The stock last traded at $9.93 and had previously closed at $9.90.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.90.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the first quarter worth $19,560,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $9,292,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition by 764.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,039,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,176,000 after buying an additional 919,620 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $6,404,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition by 336.6% during the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 770,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 594,247 shares in the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

