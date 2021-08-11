Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.550-$11.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Moody’s stock opened at $380.35 on Wednesday. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $253.17 and a 12 month high of $388.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $365.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

MCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $387.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $395.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $409.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $385.55.

In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total value of $259,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,657.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total transaction of $162,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,982 shares of company stock worth $2,692,495. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

