More Coin Price Up 23.2% This Week (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. More Coin has a market capitalization of $143,439.59 and approximately $3,547.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, More Coin has traded up 23.2% against the US dollar. One More Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0717 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00057883 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00016039 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.83 or 0.00894958 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.72 or 0.00112394 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00044002 BTC.

More Coin Profile

More Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

Buying and Selling More Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

