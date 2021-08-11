Morgan Stanley Acquires 15,172 Shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,172 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 8.77% of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF worth $19,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000.

Shares of SHE stock opened at $103.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.94. SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a 52-week low of $73.39 and a 52-week high of $104.65.

