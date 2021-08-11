Morgan Stanley Acquires 32,583 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 61.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,583 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.14% of NICE worth $18,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of NICE by 72.2% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of NICE in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NICE in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of NICE by 150.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NICE in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on NICE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $261.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. reduced their price objective on shares of NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. NICE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.85.

NICE stock opened at $264.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NICE Ltd. has a one year low of $209.26 and a one year high of $288.73. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 86.79, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $251.01.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. NICE had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

