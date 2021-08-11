Morgan Stanley Acquires 75,511 Shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) by 52.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,511 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.83% of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF worth $19,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 158.3% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 28.0% in the first quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 182,300.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $491,000.

NYSEARCA:XTN opened at $84.59 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 1 year low of $56.28 and a 1 year high of $92.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.99.

