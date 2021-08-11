Morgan Stanley Acquires New Position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR)

Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 384,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,532,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 9.25% of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 140.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 36,577 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 129,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 15,584 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,714,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GCOR opened at $49.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.12. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.04 and a 52-week high of $52.70.

