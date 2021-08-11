Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in Barrons 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:BFOR)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Barrons 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:BFOR) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 327,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,328 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 13.64% of Barrons 400 ETF worth $18,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Barrons 400 ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BFOR stock opened at $60.53 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.19. Barrons 400 ETF has a 1 year low of $40.17 and a 1 year high of $60.65.

