Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,009,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,792 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.57% of Denny’s worth $18,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DENN. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s in the first quarter worth $362,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Denny’s during the first quarter valued at about $4,171,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Denny’s by 72.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 137,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 57,700 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Denny’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 257,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 16.3% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DENN stock opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. Denny’s Co. has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $20.02. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.97.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 9.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Denny’s Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens decreased their target price on Denny’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush increased their price target on Denny’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Denny’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Denny’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.71.

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

