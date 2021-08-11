Morgan Stanley Buys 16,236 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 201,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,236 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $19,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth $65,000.

SCHB opened at $107.08 on Wednesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $75.89 and a twelve month high of $107.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.60.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

