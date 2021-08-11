Morgan Stanley Buys 87,826 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 55.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 247,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,826 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.42% of Sage Therapeutics worth $18,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 40.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,704,000 after acquiring an additional 39,447 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $554,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 81,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,043,000 after acquiring an additional 6,251 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $500,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAGE has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. William Blair lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $42.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.88. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.82 and a 12 month high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 57.21%. The company had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.63) EPS. Sage Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, CEO Barry E. Greene acquired 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.32 per share, for a total transaction of $495,616.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,616. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barry E. Greene acquired 23,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.15 per share, with a total value of $1,020,066.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 32,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,786. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 34,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,615,413. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

