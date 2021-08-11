Morgan Stanley Cuts Holdings in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 34.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 174,286 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.43% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $19,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 4,758.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1,182.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $39.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.63. The stock has a market cap of $912.04 million, a P/E ratio of -39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 2.29. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.40 and a 12-month high of $63.42.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total value of $254,669.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,137.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

