Morgan Stanley Cuts Stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,635 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.09% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $19,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000.

GLTR opened at $91.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.22. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $90.15 and a 52-week high of $103.61.

