Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 56.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,551 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 57,856 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Teledyne Technologies worth $18,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 53.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 66 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 95.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $466.67.

NYSE:TDY opened at $452.87 on Wednesday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $301.76 and a twelve month high of $462.85. The company has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $432.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 10.77%. On average, analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

