Morgan Stanley Grows Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 66.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,328 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,594 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Qualys worth $19,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CDAM UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 468,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,087,000 after acquiring an additional 42,014 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 589,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,781,000 after acquiring an additional 64,162 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 117,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,316,000 after acquiring an additional 30,357 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in Qualys during the 1st quarter valued at $23,604,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Qualys by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 66,665 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after buying an additional 13,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $924,532.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,369,807.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.91, for a total transaction of $968,145.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 90,367 shares in the company, valued at $9,209,300.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,733 shares of company stock worth $5,120,995 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on QLYS shares. Loop Capital lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.20.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $110.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.16 and a beta of 0.59. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.65 and a 1-year high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.98 million. Qualys had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

