Morgan Stanley Grows Holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 473,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,514 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.24% of Ternium worth $18,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Ternium by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,446,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,023,000 after buying an additional 102,712 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ternium by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,329,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,486,000 after buying an additional 965,185 shares in the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP purchased a new position in Ternium in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,529,000. Westwood Global Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 1,140,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,286,000 after acquiring an additional 13,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 937,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,428,000 after acquiring an additional 277,055 shares during the last quarter. 17.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TX opened at $55.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.67. Ternium S.A. has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $56.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $1.39. Ternium had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.07%. Research analysts predict that Ternium S.A. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TX shares. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Ternium in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ternium from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Ternium from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.44.

About Ternium

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

