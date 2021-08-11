Morgan Stanley Grows Position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 231.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363,001 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.72% of Maxar Technologies worth $19,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAXR. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 862.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Leon Anthony Frazier sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 17,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $696,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

Shares of NYSE MAXR opened at $32.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $58.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,235.00 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.08.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.95 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 0.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.07%.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

