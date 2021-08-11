Morgan Stanley Grows Position in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,657,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 473,847 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.06% of MFA Financial worth $18,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MFA Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,292,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,341,000 after buying an additional 274,945 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,029,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,611,000 after purchasing an additional 290,771 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,272,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,542,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,487,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,195,000 after purchasing an additional 946,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded MFA Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on MFA Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.69.

Shares of MFA stock opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.74. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $4.90.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 81.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.