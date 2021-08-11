Morgan Stanley Has $18.18 Million Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 78.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 134,941 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 494,134 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.24% of Thor Industries worth $18,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Thor Industries by 132.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Thor Industries by 203.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Thor Industries by 153.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thor Industries during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Thor Industries by 406.1% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Shares of THO opened at $120.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.64 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.71.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.93. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. raised Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup raised Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.33.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.