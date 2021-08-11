Morgan Stanley Has $18.28 Million Stock Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 97.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,553 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.34% of Perrigo worth $18,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 120,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,898,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 457,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,523,000 after acquiring an additional 233,577 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,154,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,650,000 after acquiring an additional 10,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRGO opened at $49.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.06. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $38.20 and a 1 year high of $54.94.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

