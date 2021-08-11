Morgan Stanley Has $18.43 Million Stock Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,341,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413,285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.33% of Valley National Bancorp worth $18,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 529,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 150,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

VLY stock opened at $13.48 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.28. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $344.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.63 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VLY shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.79.

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

