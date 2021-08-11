Morgan Stanley Has $18.98 Million Stock Holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 152.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 390,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,371 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.76% of Ameresco worth $18,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 1st quarter valued at $32,351,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 1st quarter valued at $23,956,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,452,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,271,000 after buying an additional 459,137 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 1st quarter valued at $18,062,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,226,000 after buying an additional 361,137 shares during the period. 41.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $69.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ameresco, Inc. has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $70.25. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 50.74, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.44.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ameresco had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.20.

In other news, EVP David Anderson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $253,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,626.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,877 shares of company stock worth $2,730,372 over the last three months. Insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.