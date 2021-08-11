Morgan Stanley Has $19.07 Million Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 170.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 83,125 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of Murphy USA worth $19,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,986,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter worth $38,242,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 13.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 11.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $149.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.06. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.08 and a 1 year high of $159.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $1.40. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 40.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

