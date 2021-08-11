Morgan Stanley Has $19.10 Million Holdings in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) by 819.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 948,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 845,333 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.19% of Alector worth $19,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alector by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,283,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,412,000 after buying an additional 121,313 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Alector by 8.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,641,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,486,000 after buying an additional 359,236 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Alector by 58.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,258,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,618,000 after buying an additional 1,199,285 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Alector by 3.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,617,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,714,000 after buying an additional 80,046 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Alector in the first quarter worth $20,862,000. Institutional investors own 56.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALEC opened at $26.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.88. Alector, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $43.32.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.02). Alector had a negative net margin of 989.97% and a negative return on equity of 85.73%. Equities research analysts predict that Alector, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard H. Scheller sold 56,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $1,557,276.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Paul sold 14,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $271,646.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,222,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 310,609 shares of company stock valued at $9,076,069 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alector from $33.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Alector in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Alector in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Alector from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.13.

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

