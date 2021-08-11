Morgan Stanley Has $19.13 Million Stock Position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 242,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,871 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.52% of Franklin Electric worth $19,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 8.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 27,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 71.9% in the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 20.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 283,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,368,000 after acquiring an additional 48,622 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO John J. Haines sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $169,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,513,301.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.60, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,006.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,400 shares of company stock valued at $935,460. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $82.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.90 and a 12 month high of $87.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $437.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.23 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 15.49%. Franklin Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

