Morgan Stanley Has $19.14 Million Stock Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 95.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,194,214 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of Silicon Laboratories worth $19,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.4% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.0% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 5,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.4% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.1% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLAB. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.33.

SLAB opened at $158.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.65 and a beta of 0.98. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.19 and a twelve month high of $163.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.16.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.12%. On average, research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Sumit Sadana acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $132.80 per share, for a total transaction of $132,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,316.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

