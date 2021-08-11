Morgan Stanley Has $19.23 Million Holdings in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 42.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 554,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,692 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.60% of FibroGen worth $19,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of FibroGen by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in shares of FibroGen by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 56,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FibroGen by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of FibroGen by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of FibroGen by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Get FibroGen alerts:

FGEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of FibroGen from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of FibroGen in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of FibroGen from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.13.

In other news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $103,837.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 276,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,088,464.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $13.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.30. FibroGen, Inc. has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $57.21.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $24.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.07 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 95.98% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. FibroGen’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.95) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.